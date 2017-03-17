Chery sues Mercedes over use of 'EQ' nameplate in China

  • Updated March 23, 2017, 3:20 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Mercedes might have to rethink its EV naming strategy.

Mercedes-Benz is facing a new lawsuit from Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co Ltd over its use of the "EQ" nameplate for a new line of environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Late last year Mercedes unveiled its all-electric Generation EQ concept car and announced plans for a production version to launch before the end of the decade. However, such a vehicle might have to be re-branded in China as Chery claims the EQ name is too similar to the eQ brand it already uses for electric vehicles in its home country.

"If it entered the Chinese market, it would impact our trademark rights," a Chery spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Mercedes Benz EQ and our (eQ) are extremely similar. Their product is also an electric car."

The lawsuit presumably extends to other version of the EQ name. Mercedes was planning to use the "EQ Power" designation for hybrid models and "EQ Power+" for electrified AMG models.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

It's possible that Mercedes could brand its EQ models differently outside of China, but that could cause a marketing headache. Moreover, China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world, so Mercedes needs to get its rollout plan in perfect order.

No word on when the lawsuit will be heard.

Live photo by Ronan Glon.

Now

Costs of higher fuel standards may be significantly lower than originally projected

Automakers who have lobbied for weakening future fuel economy standards may have a tougher go of it thanks to a report released Wednesday by nonprofit group International Council on Clean Transportation. According to the report, the costs associated with increased standards could be as much as 40 percent lower than originally projected.   http://bit.ly/2o9R0cf

 37m

Mercedes might have to rethink EV naming strategy in China

Chery says Mercedes' EQ nameplate for a new line of electric vehicles is too similar to its eQ brand.   http://bit.ly/2o9Y3Sb

 57m

Spied: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

The Grand Cherokee will soon receive a heart transplant from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.   http://bit.ly/2o9aCgj

 1h

Ford expects dip in 2017 profits

Ford announced Thursday that it expects profits to dip year-over-year for 2017 thanks to heavy investment and product launch costs in its first quarter. Ford is projecting a 2017 profit of $9 billion (down from $10.4 billion a year ago) according to Automotive News.   http://bit.ly/2nhvQuU

 1h

Toyota buys license to use Microsoft patents

Toyota has acquired the license to use all of Microsoft's infotainment-related patents. The deal includes tools for developing operating systems, voice recognition systems, and cybersecurity tools, according to Automotive News.   http://bit.ly/2nfTecl

 7h

Volkswagen T-Roc leaked?

A computer-generated image leaked online might have prematurely revealed Volkswagen's upcoming entry-level crossover. It's inspired by the 2014 T-Roc concept, but it gets four doors and a fixed roof.    http://bit.ly/2nfPo2I

 8h

Porsche announces next Exclusive model

Porsche Exclusive has announced it will release its next limited-edition model in 2017. That's all we know so far, so enthusiasts will need to be patient.    

 9h

NIO releases footage of record-breaking 'Ring lap

Startup NIO has released full footage of its record-breaking Nurburgring lap. The EP9 lapped the grueling track in seven minutes and five seconds, an all-time record for an electric vehicle.   http://bit.ly/2nfBa1S

 9h

First Ford Mustang hardtop to cross the block

The first-ever Ford Mustang hardtop to receive a VIN number is scheduled to cross the auction block in May. Fully restored in 1997, the historic coupe is said to be in like-new condition. An estimate hasn't been provided, but it will certainly cost a small fortune.    http://bit.ly/2nfKX8f

 10h

Porsche highlights its best Exclusive models

Porsche has published a video that looks back on five notable limited-edition models created by its Exclusive division. The stars include the 2011 911 Speedster and the 2009 911 Sport Classic.   http://bit.ly/2nfzcP7

 11h