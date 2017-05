Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 getting supercharged V8?

The 6.2-liter will boast dual overhead cams, an aluminum block, and direct injection.

An Ohio-based tuner has discovered what Chevrolet has in store for the 2018 Corvette ZR1. Weapon X Motorsports dived through General Motors' Regular Production Option (RPO) system to find the information. The LT5 code seemingly confirms the Corvette ZR1 will get a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. We know the eight-cylinder will feature an aluminum block, direct-injection, dual overhead cams, and variable valve timing.The RPO code confirms an earlier leak . What remains to be seen is how much power the Corvette ZR1 will boast. Similarly, we don't know which transmission option(s) it will be available with. A 10-speed automatic seems likely, and a six- or seven-speed manual would make sense, but nothing is official at this point. Recent spy shots suggest the track-focused ZR1 will receive an aggressive-looking body kit that includes a front splitter and an oversized rear wing. Bigger brakes and an upgraded suspension system will keep the extra power in check.The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is expected to make its official debut in August, and it will arrive in showrooms before the end of the year. It will be the most extreme -- and likely the last -- evolution of the seventh-generation 'Vette. And, if you believe the rumors , the ZR1 will be fastest and most powerful front-engined Corvette we'll ever see.