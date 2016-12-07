Chevrolet Equinox to bring higher base price for 2018 redesign

  • Updated December 7, 2016, 1:37 pm
  by Justin King

The company has not yet disclosed pricing details for the new diesel edition in the US market.

General Motors has announced pricing information for the next-generation Chevrolet Equinox.

Redesigned for the 2018 model year, the new Equinox will start at $24,475 (including freight). The figure represents a modest increase of $480 compared to the current base model.

The crossover is visually distinguished by a split radiator grille and thinner swept headlights that blend into the sculpted body, bringing overall styling up to speed with Chevy's latest design language.

Engineers achieved an impressive weight savings of 400 pounds compared to the current edition, though the revamped build is a few inches shorter than its predecessor.

Lighter construction has inspired powertrain changes, entirely eliminating naturally-aspirated engines in favor of three different turbocharged four-cylinder mills. The base model is powered by a 1.5-liter unit with 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, while a 2.0-liter upgrade jumps to 252 ponies and 260 lb-ft of torque.

The Equinox is among several models that GM has prepared for the US diesel niche vacated by Volkswagen. A 2.0-liter turbodiesel powerplant promises 136 horses and 236 lb-ft of torque in the company's home market, with a peak fuel efficiency estimate of 40 mpg on the highway.

The diesel edition presumably commands a premium, but GM has not yet announced a complete price list for the 2018 Equinox's various trim levels and optional enhancements.

The first examples will land in US showrooms sometime in the spring.

  

