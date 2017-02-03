Chevrolet: Owners used 4,220 terabytes of data in 2016
Updated February 3, 2017, 3:15 pm
by Drew Johnson
Chevy owners love their data.
Demonstrating just how important the connected car is becoming to U.S. consumers, Chevrolet announced on Friday that owners of its vehicles plowed through 4,220,684 gigabytes (or 4,220 terabytes) of data in 2016.
That figure represents a 200 percent increase over the amount of data used by Chevrolet owners in 2015. Chevy says it saw the biggest jump in data usage among Suburban and Tahoe owners, where usage grew by 260 percent.
"As a strategic plan to grow retail sales, Chevrolet has continually invested in new safety, convenience and connected technologies across our trucks, utilities and cars," said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet. "We are attracting new buyers to Chevrolet by offering technologies like OnStar 4G LTE not available on competitive models. New owners are in turn more likely to become repeat Chevrolet customers as these features become an integral part of their day-to-day lives."
Chevy Suburban and Tahoe owners combined to use 713,669 gigabytes of data in 2016. To put that figure into perspective, that's equivalent to 3 million hours of streaming video, 25 million hours of streaming music or 1.5 billion photos posted to social media.
Chevy introduced its 4G LTE connectivity in 2015.
