Chevrolet prices 2018 Cruze Hatchback Diesel

The Cruze Hatchback is $1,640 more expensive than the sedan.

Chevrolet has released pricing information for the diesel-powered variant of the 2018 Cruze Hatchback . The Bowtie hopes its newest compact will lure former Volkswagen TDI owners into showrooms.Like the sedan, the diesel-powered hatchback is only available in a single trim level named LT. Pricing starts at $26,310 before a mandatory $875 destination charge is factored in, according to website CarsDirect . That figures makes it $1,640 more expensive than the sedan The list of standard features includes the Convenience Package, which bundles keyless entry, keyless start, heated front seats, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Diesel hatchbacks equipped with the manual transmission also come standard with the RS Package, which brings 18-inch alloy wheels and a sporty-looking body kit that includes a rear spoiler.Mechanically, both body styles are identical. The turbodiesel engine is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive come standard; a nine-speed automatic is offered at an extra cost.Buyers who want a Cruze sedan with two pedals need to pay $1,600 extra. However, the automatic is just a $430 option on the hatchback. Fuel economy figures haven't been released yet, but the hatch is expected to be about as efficient as the sedan.The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback diesel will arrive in showrooms in the fall.