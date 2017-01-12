Chevrolet SS to be phased out this year

  • Updated January 12, 2017, 3:51 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Chevrolet SS will not be given a second chance.

Chevrolet's well-received but slow-selling SS sedan will not return for a second-generation, a new report finds.

Launched in the United States in late 2013, the Holden Commodore-based Chevy SS was an immediate hit with automotive enthusiasts thanks to its powerful V8 and rear-wheel drive layout. However, few people actually laid out their own money to buy an SS, with sales topping out at 3,013 units last year. Cumulative sales of the sports sedan stood at just 8,805 units at the end of 2016.

General Motors is ending Australian manufacturing by the end of this year, so the current Aussie-sourced SS would have died anyway. But Chevrolet North American head Alan Batey confirmed to Drive that the SS won't live on in some other form.

Previous rumors suggested that GM was at least considering a second-generation SS. That sedan would have presumably been based on the new Alpha platform that underpins the latest Camaro; the SS rides on GM's older Zeta architecture that was shared with the last-generation Camaro.

Get More Car Info

Production of the Chevrolet SS is expected to continue through 2017, so get 'em while you can.

RELATED CONTENT
GM's Australia exit may benefit South Korean plants
Review: 2010 Chevrolet Camaro
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h