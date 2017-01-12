Chevrolet SS to be phased out this year

The Chevrolet SS will not be given a second chance.

Chevrolet's well-received but slow-selling SS sedan will not return for a second-generation, a new report finds.

Launched in the United States in late 2013, the Holden Commodore-based Chevy SS was an immediate hit with automotive enthusiasts thanks to its powerful V8 and rear-wheel drive layout. However, few people actually laid out their own money to buy an SS, with sales topping out at 3,013 units last year. Cumulative sales of the sports sedan stood at just 8,805 units at the end of 2016.

General Motors is ending Australian manufacturing by the end of this year, so the current Aussie-sourced SS would have died anyway. But Chevrolet North American head Alan Batey confirmed to Drive that the SS won't live on in some other form.

Previous rumors suggested that GM was at least considering a second-generation SS. That sedan would have presumably been based on the new Alpha platform that underpins the latest Camaro; the SS rides on GM's older Zeta architecture that was shared with the last-generation Camaro.

Production of the Chevrolet SS is expected to continue through 2017, so get 'em while you can.