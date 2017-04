Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban get RST package

Chevrolet builds a Tahoe worthy of Brembo brakes.

Chevrolet's Tahoe and Suburban SUVs have received a new appearance package named Rally Sport Truck (RST). The Suburban RST only receives visual upgrades, but the Tahoe RST can be upgraded with a performance package.Designers started by removing virtually every piece of chrome trim from the body. The grille surround and the door handles are body-colored, while the grille, the mirror caps, the roof rails, the trim around the windows, and the Bowtie emblems are finished in black.Exclusive 22-inch alloy wheel wrapped by Bridgestone tires come standard. The list of options includes a Borla exhaust system that adds up to 10 horsepower by improving exhaust flow, and six-piston Brembo brake calipers that grip 16-inch Duralife rotors up front.Tahoe buyers can pay extra for the aforementioned Performance Package. It includes a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and Chevrolet's Magnetic Ride Control suspension.The 6.2-liter V8 propels the Tahoe from zero to 60 mph in under six seconds. Alternatively, it allows Chevrolet's body-on-frame behemoth to tow up to 8,400 pounds.The Chevrolet Tahoe RST and Suburban RST will go on sale nationwide in the fall. Pricing information and additional technical specifications will be announced in the coming months.