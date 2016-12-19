We know that the generous footprint will allow the Traverse to offer seating for up to eight passengers. Technical details haven't been released yet, but it's reasonable to assume buyers will be asked to choose between a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 3.6-liter V6 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin. It's too early to tell whether the Traverse will join Chevrolet's diesel offensive.
Stay tuned, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will be revealed online in the coming weeks. It will go on sale nationwide a few months after it greets the show-going public in Detroit.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>