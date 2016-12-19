By Ronan Glon
Monday, Dec 19th, 2016 @ 2:30 am
 
Chevrolet has published a dark teaser image that previews the brand-new 2018 Traverse. The Bowtie's next crossover will debut in a few short weeks during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

The current Traverse is the same size as the last-generation GMC Acadia, but it looks like the upcoming model will be bigger than the new version of its corporate sibling. Chevrolet promises the crossover will offer best-in-class leg room for passengers sitting in the third row and what it obscurely refers to as "maximum cargo space," though more specific figures haven't been published yet.

We know that the generous footprint will allow the Traverse to offer seating for up to eight passengers. Technical details haven't been released yet, but it's reasonable to assume buyers will be asked to choose between a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 3.6-liter V6 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin. It's too early to tell whether the Traverse will join Chevrolet's diesel offensive.

Stay tuned, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will be revealed online in the coming weeks. It will go on sale nationwide a few months after it greets the show-going public in Detroit.

Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>

  

LeftLane

Register

  • LeftLane

    Copyright © 2005 - 2016 MNM Media, LLC.
    All rights reserved.