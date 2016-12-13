Chevy delivers first Bolts in Tesla's home turf

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 2:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

General Motors appears to have scaled back its initial launch plans, limiting distribution to California and Oregon this year.

General Motors has delivered its first Chevrolet Bolt EVs in Fremont, California.

The particular city is only the 16th largest in the state but, perhaps more importantly, it serves as home to Tesla Motors' factory for the Model S, Model X and eventually the Model 3.

The first three customers include a retired law enforcement officer who previously owned a Spark EV and second-generation Volt; a software developer who is replacing is BMW i3; and a real-estate broker jumping from the Toyota Prius.

The company has confirmed that availability will be limited to California and Oregon this year. Wider distribution to New York Massachusetts and Virginia is promised early next year, ahead of other major markets in the first half. Nationwide rollout will not be complete until mid-2017, just in time for the Model 3's promised late-2017 arrival.

Recent reports suggest GM may have scaled back its initial launch plans. Despite promises to sell the EV in all 50 states, it is unclear if production volume will meet demand. Sources have also claimed the company is expected to lose up to $9,000 on each unit sold.

The Bolt starts at $37,495 (including freight, excluding tax credits), with an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles.

  

