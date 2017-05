Chevy Impala halved by Toyota Sequoia in Cali crash [Video]

The impact split the sedan in half, but luckily its occupants did not receive deadly injuries.

Several motorists were lucky to survive an incredible crash involving a Chevrolet Impala and a Toyota Sequoia in Sonoma County, California.California Highway Patrol says the Impala was traveling south on Highway 101 when it was struck by the northbound Sequoia that had drifted across the road into oncoming traffic, according to a Press Democrat report.Video recorded by witness Tom Bond shows the front left quarter of the Impala still on the road while its back end rests vertically on a nearby hillside. The Sequoia's front end shows extensive damage from the impact.Amazingly, the Impala driver, Apol Lansang, is said to have received only minor injuries while the SUV driver suffered moderate injuries despite ejecting from the vehicle."All I did was think fast, think quick. I turned my wheel to the left to try and get out of the way, but he was coming too fast," Lansang told KTVU Image via YouTube , Tom Bond.