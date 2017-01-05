Most Discussed

Chevy prices 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

  • May 17, 2017, 2:10 pm
  • May 17, 2017, 2:10 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The performance of the Camaro ZL1 1LE won't come cheap.

Chevrolet has announced pricing for its all-new Camaro ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package, available now via order code A1Z. The ZL1 1LE represents the pinnacle of the Camaro line for 2018.
Based on the 2018 Camaro ZL1 -- which already boasts a 650 horsepower supercharged LT4 V8 engine, Brembo brakes and a six-speed manual transmission -- the 1LE package adds a carbon fiber wing to improve downforce, an adjustable race-derived suspension system, wider and lighter-weight aluminum wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires and an overall curb weight that has been reduced by 60 pounds.

Chevrolet hasn't announce any acceleration figures for the Camaro ZL1 1LE, but expect an improved 0-60 time thanks to the car's beefier tires and lighter weight; the standard ZL1 can make that sprint in 3.4 seconds. Chevy says the ZL1 1LE can pull 1.10g on the skid pad.

That added performance won't come cheap with the 1LE package carrying an MSRP of $7,500. Including destination, that brings the price of the Camaro ZL1 1LE to $69,995 — or about two-grand more than a Porsche Cayman S.

"In the long, storied history of Camaro performance, there's never been another model that matches the capability of the ZL1 1LE," said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet cars and crossovers marketing director. "With the addition of the new 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE, the Camaro lineup is more diverse and exciting than ever, offering customers the ability to select and personalize their ultimate performance car."

The new Camaro ZL1 1LE, along with the rest of the 2018 Camaro lineup, will go on sale this summer.
