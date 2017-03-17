Chevy Volt heads to China as the Buick Velite

  • Updated March 24, 2017, 5:28 pm
  •         by Justin King

The first glimpse of the production car suggests GM has kept brand-specific modifications to a minimum.

General Motors has provided the first glimpse of the Buick Velite, a Chevrolet Volt-based hybrid that will be exclusive to China.

The company brought a wild Velite concept to the Guangzhou auto show in November, suggesting engineers might have been working on a unique vehicle built upon the Volt's chassis.

The latest photo, however, appears to indicate that GM has simply placed a Buick badge on the Volt, though the lower bumper appears to have a bit more painted surface to distinguish it from the Chevy. It is unclear if the front end will feature a higher level of customization.

The Velite's drivetrain appears to match the Volt, pairing a 1.5-liter engine and an electric motor. Its range spec is a bit higher, likely due to the more generous China test cycle, with an estimated 62 miles running on battery power alone.

RELATED CARS
2017 Buick Enclave
2017 Buick LaCrosse
2017 Buick Regal
2017 Buick Encore
2017 Buick Cascada
2017 Buick Envison
2016 Buick Verano

A simple rebadge might not come as much of a surprise, as Buick continues to have a particularly strong brand presence among Chinese buyers. In 2016, Buick accounted for nearly 1.2 million sales in the country while Chevy rose to just 525,000 units.

Now

Honda Civic Type R to make US debut at Autocon

After making its first US appearance in Los Angeles on March 26, the Type R will head east for the New York auto show.   http://bit.ly/2nlIppj

 30m

Uber pushes back against Canadian tax, claims it is 'deterring innovation'

Uber is fighting a possible change to Canadian law that would treat Uber and other "rideshare" products the same as a taxi service. Uber released a statement saying this change is "[...] deterring innovation and the possibilities that come with more shared rides that can make cities less congested and polluted," Automotive News reports.    http://bit.ly/2oecZii

 2h

Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion

Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers.    http://bit.ly/2odPuG1

 4h

Switzerland's Tesla S fighter takes shape

A Swiss company named Elextra is moving forward with the development of a luxurious electric sedan. The Lamborghini-esque four-door will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds, according to the company.   http://bit.ly/2njeNIU

 9h

Next-gen Dacia Duster to debut in Frankfurt?

The second generation of the hot-selling Dacia Duster will greet the public for the first time this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show, according to a recent report. The new model will ride on an evolution of its predecessor's platform.   http://bit.ly/2njjXoh

 10h

Tuner builds 405-hp Abarth 500

A German tuner named Pogea Racing has developed an Abarth 500 with 405 horsepower under the hood. The hottest of all Fiat hatches hits 62 mph from a stop in 4.1 seconds. Just five examples will be built.    

 11h

Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints

A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators.   http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj

 11h

Porsche employees receive nearly $10,000 bonus

Porsche enjoys one of the fattest profit margins in the industry. It's sharing the love by giving about 21,000 of its employees a €9,111 (roughly $9,800) bonus this year.   

 12h

VW-owned SEAT confirms flagship SUV

Volkswagen's Spanish SEAT division has confirmed plans to introduce a flagship SUV next year. Built in Wolfsburg, the model will be closely related to the U.S.-spec 2018 Tiguan.   http://bit.ly/2obBP24

 13h

Skoda previews Kodiaq Coupe

Skoda has released a dark teaser shot to preview an upcoming concept named Vision E. The rakish silhouette suggests the show car is a so-called coupe variant of the Kodiaq SUV. The Vision E is expected to debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 13h