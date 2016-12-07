Chevy warns Bolt battery could degrade by 40 percent over 8-years

  • Updated December 7, 2016, 4:33 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

A warning about the Bolt's battery is gaining attention.

Battery degradation is an inevitable part of living with an electric vehicle, but Chevrolet Bolt drivers might be surprised at just how weak their batteries could become over time.

Now, battery degradation isn't unique to the Chevy Bolt as it happens to all electric vehicles. Heck, it happens to any device that is battery-powered. But Chevy is warning customers that the Bolt's battery might peter out at a relatively fast rate.

A snippet on page 322 of the Bolt's owners manual discovered by Green Car Reports states: "Like all batteries, the amount of energy that the high voltage "propulsion" battery can store will decrease with time and miles driven. Depending on use, the battery may degrade as little as 10% to as much as 40% of capacity over the warranty period. If there are questions pertaining to battery capacity, a dealer service technician could determine if the vehicle is within parameters."

Given the Bolt's 8-year/100,000 mile warranty, a 10 percent loss of battery power wouldn't be all that bad. However, a 40 percent degradation would certainly be on the high side, dropping the Bolt's range from 238 miles to 143 miles. In fact, Nissan faced a class action lawsuit for having similar losses in battery power with its Leaf EV.

However, potential Bolt buyers should take the warning with a grain of salt. General Motors' lawyers probably had a hand in the wording of the warning and could be just covering their bases from a legal perspective. Until the Bolt gets into the hands of real-world owners, it's impossible to tell how the car's battery actually performs.

  

