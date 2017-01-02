Chicago: 475-hp Dodge Durango SRT breaks cover

The Hemi-powered Durango keeps up with a BMW M5 on a drag strip.

Dodge has introduced the 2018 Durango SRT ahead of its public debut at this week's Chicago Auto Show.

The Durango SRT isn't the Hellcat-powered family hauler we were promised, but it's no slouch, either. It bucks the industry's downsizing trend with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine tuned to produce 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The SRT hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds -- about on par with a BMW M5 -- and it covers the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.

An eight-speed automatic transmission channels the eight-cylinder's power to all four wheels via a performance-tuned all-wheel drive system. The extra power is complemented by a firmer suspension, huge Brembo brakes on both ends, and Pirelli Scorpion tires.

Seven driving modes are available. Notably, Track Mode sends up to 70 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels and drastically reduces shift times.

The SRT treatment is as much about looks as it is about performance, the Durango delivers. It receives a model-specific hood with an air duct and heat extractors, a new bumper with a wide air dam and LED daytime running lights, fender flares, and a rear air diffuser that encompasses twin four-inch exhaust tips.

Real carbon fiber trim is offered for the first time in the Durango. The cabin also gets Laguna leather upholstery with silver accent stitching, a flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as heated and ventilated seats.

Dodge hasn't revealed when the 2018 Durango SRT will go on sale, or how much it will cost.