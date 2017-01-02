Chicago LIVE: Nissan expands Midnight Edition package

Six Nissan models can now be had with the Midnight Edition package.

Nissan announced on the eve of the 2017 Chicago auto show that it's expanding its "Midnight Edition" appearance package to include six new models. The Midnight Edition package launched last year as an option for the Maxima SR.

Although it's only been around for a few months, the Midnight Edition package has proven extremely popular with Maxima buyers, with 85 percent of those opting for the SR trim also springing for the blacked-out appearance kit. Nissan is looking to take advantage of that popularity by offering the Midnight Edition package on six of its core models.

"The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles," said Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.; chairman, Nissan Canada. "The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience."

Those six models include Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder.

Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition

The Midnight Edition package is available on 2017 Sentra SR and SR Turbo models. The package includes 17-inch wheels finished in black, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler and available Midnight Edition floor mats. Buyers can select from four exterior colors — Red Alert, Super Black, Aspen White and Gun Metallic. The package adds $490 to the price of the Sentra.

Nissan Altima Midnight Edition

Buyers of the 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR can opt to add the Midnight Package to their vehicle for an additional $990. For that extra cash buyers will get 18-inch black wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start and available Midnight Edition floor mats. Available colors include Super Black, Gun Metallic, Pearl White and Cayenne Red.

Nissan Maxima Midnight Edition

Billed as the sportiest of the Midnight Edition vehicles, the 2017 Nissan Maxima Midnight Edition is available on SR models and includes 19-inch black wheels, black rear spoiler, rear diffuser and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The Midnight Edition Maxima can be had in Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic and Super Black. The Midnight Edition adds $1,195 to the Maxima's MSRP.

Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition

As with its sedan counterparts, the 2017 Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition — available exclusively in SV trim — includes 17-inch black wheels, black mirror caps and available Midnight Edition floor mats, but also adds black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards, rear bumper protector and illuminated kick plates. The Rogue Midnight Edition package carries an MSRP of $990 and can be had in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic, Pearl White and Palatial Ruby.

Nissan Murano Midnight Edition

Available of the refreshed 2017.5 Murano Platinum, the Midnight Edition brings to the popular crossover 20-inch black wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards and available Midnight Edition floor mats. Available colors include Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black. The package adds $1,195 to the cost of a Murano Platinum.

Nissan Pathfinder Midnight Edition

The largest Nissan product offered with the Midnight Edition package, the 2017 Pathfinder Midnight Edition features 20-inch black wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, chrome rear bumper protector and available Midnight Edition floor mats. Buyers will have the choice of four colors — Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black. The package carries an MSRP of $1,195.

Save for the Rogue, all of the Midnight Edition vehicles are available for purchase now. The Rogue Midnight Edition will go on sale in March.

Live photos by Drew Johnson.