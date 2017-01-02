Chicago: Nissan Motorsports Titan XD

Nissan has introduced a new prototype pickup truck based on its Titan XD.

Nissan will use this week's Chicago auto show to unveil a modified version of its Titan XD full-size pickup truck.

Known as the Motorsports Titan XD, Nissan says its latest prototype truck is a followup to a custom Titan rig that was unveiled at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Motorsports Titan XD features components sourced from Nissan Genuine Parts and Accessories and current aftermarket accessories. Nissan also include some prototype components not yet available to the public in the project.

"The Titan XD, with its available Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine, is a powerful platform that calls out for customization," said Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America, Inc. "We're pleased to offer Titan XD owners so many ways to personalize their vehicles and also excited more and more companies are supporting Titan with aftermarket parts and accessories."

Aftermarket touches include a suspension system from ICON Vehicle Dynamics, front light bar from Rigid Industries, rock rails from N-Fab, fender flares from EGR and wheels from Method.