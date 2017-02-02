Chicago preview: 2018 Subaru Legacy

The refreshed sedan has received a few exterior styling tweaks and a higher quality interior.

Subaru has previewed the refreshed 2018 Legacy , scheduled to make its first public appearance next week in Chicago.

The updated sedan boasts a slightly sportier appearance, thanks to a new grille and restyled bumper. The company suggests the C-shape headlights, and new horizontal lines extending outward from the grille, are designed to evoke the piston motion of the boxer engine.

Interior changes start with new premium materials and a redesigned center console, which houses a new available eight-inch infotainment display. Genuine stitching is applied to the dash, seats and door panels, complementing high-gloss black trim and silver bezels.

Engineers aimed to improve comfort, both in the cabin environment and via chassis refinements. Air conditioning now cools the cabin more quickly and maintains a more uniform temperature, while the suspension has been retuned to reduce body roll and soften the initial impact of bumps in the road. Other changes include a more linear steering response, a firmer brake pedal feel and more sound dampening materials.

The refreshed Legacy has received Subaru's latest driver-assist and safety features. Its LED headlights are available with active steering response, better illuminating turns, while Limited models with EyeSight use the system's cameras for high-beam assist. Drivers can also benefit from reverse automatic braking.

The 2018 Legacy is due to arrive in showrooms this summer, with two new exterior colors and a new grey interior available to buyers.