Chicago preview: Infiniti Q50, QX80 Signature Editions

The new packages feature unique wheels and the most popular safety and assistance features.

Infiniti has expanded its Q50 and QX80 range with new Signature Edition packages for the 2017 model year.

The Q50 Signature Edition is powered by the company's VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, with a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive. The package includes standard InTouch navigation with voice recognition, a tinted moonroof, LED headlights and LED brake lights.

Designers added unique bright-finish 17-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tires to visually distinguish the sedan.

Returning for its second year, the QX80 Signature Edition boasts a Saddle Tan leather interior, chrome outside mirror caps and dark-finish alloy wheels with 275/50R22 performance tires.

RELATED CARS 2015 Infiniti QX50 2015 Infiniti QX80 2016 Infiniti QX70 2015 Infiniti QX60 2017 Infiniti QX30 2015 Infiniti Q50 2015 Infiniti Q60 Coupe 2015 Infiniti Q70 2015 Infiniti Q60 IPL Convertible 2015 Infiniti Q60 Convertible

Buyers can choose the QX80 Signature Edition in either seven- or eight-passenger variants and 2WD or 4WD. Both are powered by a 400-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 engine.

The Q50 package will start at $39,605 (including $905 freight). The company will announce pricing for the QX80 closer to launch.