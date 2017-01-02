Chicago preview: Infiniti Q50, QX80 Signature Editions

  • Updated February 8, 2017, 10:49 am
  •         by Justin King

The new packages feature unique wheels and the most popular safety and assistance features.

Infiniti has expanded its Q50 and QX80 range with new Signature Edition packages for the 2017 model year.

The Q50 Signature Edition is powered by the company's VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, with a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive. The package includes standard InTouch navigation with voice recognition, a tinted moonroof, LED headlights and LED brake lights.

Designers added unique bright-finish 17-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tires to visually distinguish the sedan.

Returning for its second year, the QX80 Signature Edition boasts a Saddle Tan leather interior, chrome outside mirror caps and dark-finish alloy wheels with 275/50R22 performance tires.

RELATED CARS
2015 Infiniti QX50
2015 Infiniti QX80
2016 Infiniti QX70
2015 Infiniti QX60
2017 Infiniti QX30
2015 Infiniti Q50
2015 Infiniti Q60 Coupe
2015 Infiniti Q70
2015 Infiniti Q60 IPL Convertible
2015 Infiniti Q60 Convertible

Buyers can choose the QX80 Signature Edition in either seven- or eight-passenger variants and 2WD or 4WD. Both are powered by a 400-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 engine.

The Q50 package will start at $39,605 (including $905 freight). The company will announce pricing for the QX80 closer to launch.

  

Now

BMW hires Bugatti Veyron designer

Volkswagen Group designer Jozef Kaban has joined BMW, where he will design the brand's core models. The brand has also promoted designer Domagoj Dukec to oversee design for BMW i and BMW M.   

 3h

Congressman proposes abolishing the EPA

Congressman Matt Gaetz is co-sponsoring a bill that aims to abolish the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to the Pensacola News Journal. Gaetz argues the EPA has outlived its usefulness, and he hopes to see it disappear in 2018.   http://on.pnj.com/2k2r8we

 4h