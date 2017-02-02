Nissan builds one-off NV Cargo X rock crawler

Most Discussed
© 2016 LeftLaneNews.com Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars
Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation." http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd
Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production
"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters. http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H