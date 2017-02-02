Nissan builds one-off NV Cargo X rock crawler

  • Updated February 2, 2017, 12:44 pm
  •         by Justin King

The one-off cargo van is equipped with a Cummins diesel engine and extensively modified to handle off-road trails.

Nissan has created a one-off Nissan NV2500 HD cargo van, extensively modified to handle off-road trails.

Developed with a bit of help from veteran off-road builder Ian Johnson, the NV Cargo X project vehicle attempts to showcase the NV's inherent durability and customization potential.

The custom build borrows the Titan XD's 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel engine, delivering 310 horsepower and 555 mountain-climbing lb-ft of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels via a heavy-duty six-speed transmission.

The stock NV Cargo integrates independent double-wishbone front suspension and multi-leaf rear suspension, but Nissan was forced to ditch the original front components to greatly extend suspension travel and provide enough wheelwell clearance to accommodate a set of 37-inch General Grabber X3 tires.

On the inside, the team filled the spacious cargo bay with an air system, fluid containment and storage for a full-size spare, recovery rope, recovery tracks, high-lift jack, portable welder and other tools.

Videos posted on Nissan's NVCargoX website show the van traversing Pyeatt Draw in Arizona's Tonto National Forest.

The Cargo X will make its official debut next week at the Chicago auto show.

  

