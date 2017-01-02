Chicago preview: Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition concept

The Weekender showcases a wide range of adventure-focused optional accessories.

Volkswagen has revealed the Atlas Weekend Edition concept, showcasing a wide range of optional accessories.

Inspired by the Weekender packages available for the Vanagon and Eurovan pop-up camper models, the Atlas configuration is prepped to handle a weekend adventure for the family.

Designers started with the SEL Premium model, equipped with the 3.6-liter VR6 engine with 276 horsepower. an eight-speed transmission, and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Instead of a pop-up roof, the Weekend Edition carries an Urban Loader cargo box on the roof rack. It expands to 17.7 cubic feet of extra cargo space when needed, while leaving room on the crossbars for bikes or skis. Side steps can be used to access the box or help small children enter the vehicle.

Inside, a cargo divider can be used to establish a 'pet-friendly barrier' behind the second seating row. The second-row seats also feature unique tablet mounts for iPads or Android devices.

RELATED CARS 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 2017 Volkswagen Passat 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2016 Volkswagen CC 2017 Volkswagen GTI 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Other VW accessories include 18-inch wheels with Anthracite gray paint, window and hood deflectors, a heavy-duty trunk liner, privacy cargo cover and upgraded rubber mats, among other components.

Many of the accessories are expected to be available from VW dealers when the Atlas arrives this spring.