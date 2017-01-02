Chicago LIVE: Toyota Rav4 Adventure, Tundra/Sequoia TRD Sport

The rugged Rav4 benefits from lower body guards, large fender flares and a higher ride height.

Toyota has introduced three rugged special editions in Chicago, the Rav4 Adventure and TRD Sport packages for the Tundra and Sequoia.

The Rav4 Adventure rides on a slightly lifted suspension system, with standard Tow Prep equipment including an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers.

The crossover gains a handful of exclusive exterior tweaks, starting with oversized fender flares and lower body guards. Other aesthetic enhancements include 18-inch black wheels and matching headlight bezels, fog lamp surrounds and roof racks.

Buyers can choose from front-wheel drive, with standard automatic limited-slip differential, or an all-wheel drive system with dynamic torque control. All come with unique interior trim panels, a leather-wrapped shift knob and Adventure badging inside and out.

The Tundra TRD Sport trim is available with 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrains and CrewMax or double cab configurations powered by a 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Driving performance benefits from TRD sport-tuned Bilstein shocks and front and rear anti-sway bars.

Designers have tweaked the exterior with a color-matched hood scoop, mirrors, bumpers and other body elements, along with 20-inch silver wheels and LED headlights with smoked chrome bezels.

The TRD Sport is only part of a wider refresh for the entire 2018 Tundra family. All models will receive a longer list of standard safety equipment including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, auto high beams and dynamic radar cruise control. Many trim levels also receive new grilles or headlights.

The Sequoia TRD Sport boasts many of the same suspension upgrades found on the Tundra edition, but with 20-inch black wheels and darkened body elements.

The Rav4 Adventure and new Tundra and Sequoia TRD Pro packages are due to arrive in showrooms this September.

Live images by Brian Williams.