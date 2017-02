China approves local production for resurrected Karma

Owner Wanxiang Group has received permission to build a factory with an output capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually.

Karma Automotive owner Wanxiang Group has received permission to begin building cars in China.A National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) notice spotted by Reuters confirms official approval for a planned factory in Hangzhou worth approximately $375 million USD.When Fisker Automotive went bankrupt in 2013, Wanxiang stepped in to buy the design rights to the Karma hybrid and the automaker's manufacturing assets. The China-based owners rebranded the company to Karma Automotive and resurrected the Karma car as the Revero Karma Automotive has publicly highlighted its production plans at its Moreno Valley, California, factory with an expected output around 3,000 units each year, however the regulatory filings in China suggest the second plant closer to Wanxiang's home will be capable of churning out 50,000 vehicles annually.The larger assembly plant may be focused on a different model in Karma's roadmap, known as the Atlantic , that shares the Revero's styling but is expected to carry a much lower price tag. Previous reports suggest the company expects the coupe to account for 80 percent of total factory output.Karma Automotive has not yet announced a launch date for the Revero.