China warms to foreign ownership of local auto factories

China is reportedly preparing to back down from its joint-venture requirements for foreign automakers.The country currently requires foreign automakers to establish a 50:50 joint venture with a local manufacturer to build vehicles in the country. The regulations are viewed as a strategy to help Chinese companies quickly mature into competitive players in the largest global car market.The National Development and Reform Commission and ministries of science and industry will "open up the restriction on joint venture ownership in an orderly manner," according to a joint statement cited by Bloomberg The current policy has been criticized as a protectionist strategy to limit competition against state-owned companies.Government officials have not fully disclosed details of the changes, including a timeframe, though the ownership requirements are expected to be gradually lifted.