China's GAC to introduce four cars in Detroit

State-owned GAC plans to break into the U.S. market before the end of the decade.

China-based GAC will travel to next week's Detroit Auto Show to introduce four new cars.Owned by the Chinese government, GAC primarily sells its cars under the Trumpchi brand. The first model the company will show in Detroit this year is a crossover named GS7. French website LeBlogAuto has learned it will be a short-wheelbase version of the GS8 (pictured) that debuted last year in China. Power is expected to come from a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.The next Trumpchi-badged model on the GAC stand will be a concept car named GE3. It will preview an upcoming compact crossover powered by a battery-electric drivetrain. A third concept called ENspirit will provide a glimpse at a future BMW X6-like crossover-coupe. Finally, the brand will introduce the plug-in hybrid variant of the GA8 sedan. All four models are being kept under wraps until the start of the show.GAC has been attending the Detroit Auto Show since 2013. However, this year the company is paying for a stand on the main floor of the Cobo Center, meaning it will get as much exposure as bigger, better-known automakers from all around the globe.The company's executives are trying to build up momentum in order to break into the United States market. Details about the company's North American offensive are still vague at best, but GAC hopes to sell its first cars on our shores before the end of the decade.