China's GAC to introduce four cars in Detroit

  • Updated January 7, 2017, 9:57 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

State-owned GAC plans to break into the U.S. market before the end of the decade.

China-based GAC will travel to next week's Detroit Auto Show to introduce four new cars.


Owned by the Chinese government, GAC primarily sells its cars under the Trumpchi brand. The first model the company will show in Detroit this year is a crossover named GS7. French website LeBlogAuto has learned it will be a short-wheelbase version of the GS8 (pictured) that debuted last year in China. Power is expected to come from a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The next Trumpchi-badged model on the GAC stand will be a concept car named GE3. It will preview an upcoming compact crossover powered by a battery-electric drivetrain. A third concept called ENspirit will provide a glimpse at a future BMW X6-like crossover-coupe. Finally, the brand will introduce the plug-in hybrid variant of the GA8 sedan. All four models are being kept under wraps until the start of the show.

GAC has been attending the Detroit Auto Show since 2013. However, this year the company is paying for a stand on the main floor of the Cobo Center, meaning it will get as much exposure as bigger, better-known automakers from all around the globe.

The company's executives are trying to build up momentum in order to break into the United States market. Details about the company's North American offensive are still vague at best, but GAC hopes to sell its first cars on our shores before the end of the decade.

RELATED CONTENT
China's GAC teases Detroit-bound crossover
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h