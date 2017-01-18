Chrysler could build Portal concept

The Chrysler Portal might enter regular production sometime after next year.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne says his company is considering a production version of the Chrysler Portal that debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

On the sidelines of the recent Detroit auto show, Marchionne told reports that the Portal, or something very similar, could enter production after 2018. The executive declined to give exact timing of such a project.

Tim Kuniskis, Fiat Chrysler's passenger car chief for North America, echoed Marchionne's desire for something like the Portal to enter regular production. Kuniskis bills the Portal as the future of the automobile.

"We haven't been shy to say that we see the Portal as what we view as the future of family transportation," Kuniskis told The Detroit News. "People ask me, is it a minivan? Is it a crossover? Is it a UV (utility vehicle)? We just say it's the fifth generation of cars."

The Portal's "fifth-generation" tag refers to the Portal's placement in the evolution of the family vehicle — starting with the station wagon and running through the minivan, SUV and crossover.

The all-electric Portal, which is based on the Chrysler Pacific minivan, is a sneak peak at what motoring might look like in a few years' time. The Portal is capable of fully-autonomous driving, complete with a steering wheel that disappears into the dash.