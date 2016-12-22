Many automakers are idling car plants as customers continue to show preference for crossovers and SUVs. FCA's Brampton Assembly Plant is included in the extended shutdown list as the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Chrysler 300 experience flat sales or slight declines in the first 11 months of the year.
The Pacifica does not appear to be off to a bad start this year, with sales surpassing 52,000 units in the US for the first 11 months of the year. When combined sales of the remaining Town & Country, which the Pacifica replaces, the Chrysler minivans are up by nearly 28 percent compared to the Town & Country's sales during the same period last year.
Despite the gains, the Pacifica may not be on track to immediately recover losses experienced by the Town & Country last year, when the minivan experienced a 32 percent drop from its 2014 total of around 138,000 units.
Automakers generally experienced another year of significant growth in 2016, but some analysts believe the party may be over entering 2017.
