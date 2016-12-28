Chrysler's CES plans don't include an electric Pacifica minivan

It doesn't appear as though Chrysler will show a Pacifica EV at CES.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced its first-ever CES appearance, and it looks as though an all-electric Chrysler Pacifica won't be in the company's show plans.

Earlier reports suggested that Chrysler was readying a pure-electric Pacifica minivan for a world debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but FCA's show outline lacks such a product unveiling. Instead, FCA will highlight its fourth-generation Uconnect system, all-new Uconnect Theater and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Unveiled at CES 2016, FCA's new Uconnect system boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, including both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new system will also include a faster processor, better graphics an a multi-touch 8.4-inch screen. It'll debut in select 2017 model year FCA vehicles before spreading throughout the automaker's lineup.

FCA will also have a demonstration for its Uconnect Theater, which is exclusive to the new Pacifica minivan. An all-encompassing entertainment system, Uconnect Theater uses two high-definition 10-inch screens to display things like movies and games, as well as run apps designed specifically for the system.

Although a pure-electric Pacifica won't be on display, it appears as though Chrysler will present a self-driving version of the Pacifica Hybrid developed with Waymo, Google's autonomous car division.

CES 2017 is set to kick off early next month.