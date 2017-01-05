Colorado legislators ban 'rolling coal'

  • May 4, 2017, 1:17 pm
  •         by Justin King

A 'nuisance exhaust display' can result in a $100 fine, without risk of license points or other penalties.

Colorado legislators have passed a bill that bans the controversial practice of 'rolling coal.'
The term is used to describe a 'nuisance exhaust display' from diesel trucks that have been modified to increase soot output, creating billowing clouds of black smoke. In some cases, drivers trigger the clouds when passing bicyclists or hybrid cars.

The Colorado ban was approved by the state Senate and House on the second attempt. The first was rejected because some legislators were concerned over language that stated an intention to harass or obscure the vision of cyclists and other motorists, according to The Colorado Independent.

Colorado is one of only a few states that explicitly prohibits rolling coal, though some critics point out that such exhaust modifications are already illegal under the federal Clean Air Act and many state-level laws related to vehicle inspections and smoking exhaust.

New Jersey passed a similar law after a state legislator's Nissan Leaf was blasted by a cloud of black diesel smoke.
