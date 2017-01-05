Colorado legislators ban 'rolling coal'

Will this Ferrari become the most expensive car ever sold?

A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale owned by late Atlanta businessman Preston Henn may become the most expensive car ever sold, Bloomberg reports. While a normal 275 GTB goes for a little over $2 million in excellent shape, few competition-spec Speciales exist, marking this as a candidate for big money if it ever makes it to the auction block--a prospect which is still up in the air. https://bloom.bg/2qta0ab