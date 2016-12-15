Comcast truck blocks icy road; ensuing wrecks prompt OSHA inquiry [Video]

  • Updated December 15, 2016, 2:09 pm
  •         by Justin King

The incident raises questions over common sense for infrastructure repair crews, but police insist no laws were broken.

A Comcast repair crew has stirred controversy after blocking an icy road in Indianapolis.


A viral cellphone video apparently shot by a passerby or neighbor shows a cable repair truck blocking a lane on a residential street. Five cones placed behind the truck appear to follow the typical traffic control procedures in such situations, however many drivers appear to see the obstruction too late after cresting a hill.

Several cars can be seen off the side of the slippery road. At one point, a pickup truck smashes into the back of a sedan and skids through several nearby yards.

Adding to the outrage, one repair crew member is clearly frustrated by the man taking the video and calling for "maybe a few more cones." The crew member later asks "do you have a job?"

The Occupational Safety Health Administration is reportedly investigating after receiving a complaint, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 the crew followed standard Department of Transportation guidelines. There is also no question some of the drivers were traveling too fast for conditions.

Aside from legalities, the incident highlights a particular situation in which a few local motorists would have appreciated a traffic-control approach that goes beyond the DoT requirements. In many areas, wether due to local regulations or company protocol, service crews place a portable "Utility Work Ahead" sign on the side of the road ahead of a blind curve or hill that could reduce motorists' reaction time. It is unclear if the Comcast crew was using such a sign in Indianapolis.

"We are actively investigating what happened when our technicians were on site to restore services during an outage and we will reach out to those who were impacted by this incident," Comcast technical operations SVP Ed Marchetti said in a statement. "My team leaders will meet with our technicians across our company to use this as an example of how important it is to make everyone's safety a priority in everything we do. And just as important, there's no place for disrespect - treating people the right way is the only way to work."





  

