Connecticut legislators warm to Tesla direct sales

Tesla still faces vocal opposition from the dealer lobby that views the company as a threat to established franchise networks.

Tesla appears to have won a partial victory in its battle to sell cars directly to customers in Connecticut.

The state's legislative Finance Committee approved a bill that would allow the company to use its direct-sales business model. Connecticut is one of six states with restrictive franchise laws, prohibiting automakers from distributing cars outside of a third-party franchise network.

"We need to look forward. We need to be inventive and be entrepreneurial," said state Representative Terrie Wood (R-Darien), as quoted by the CTPost. "Let's embrace this company and welcome them to the state. Our state needs business."

The legislation still faces vocal opposition from the dealer lobby as it heads back to the House of Representatives for another vote. Opponents argue that Tesla is free to sell cars in the state if it partners with existing dealers, as other automakers are forced to do.

"I don't feel comfortable kicking aside 100 years of franchise law in the state of Connecticut," argued state Senator Michael A McLachlan (R-Danbury). " I'm perplexed in trying to understand why the Legislature is willing to carve out a special exception for one company and kick aside this long history of success for new car sales in the state of Connecticut."

Tesla is also preparing to take its fight to federal courts if such legislation continues to stall in the handful of holdout states that still prohibit direct sales. The nuclear option could become a higher priority as the company strives to sell a million vehicles annually by the end of the decade.

