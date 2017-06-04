Consumer Reports lowers Tesla S, X scores

  April 26, 2017, 6:24 am
  by Ronan Glon

The S and the X are still not available with automatic emergency braking (AEB).

Tesla's Model S and Model X have dropped in Consumer Reports' rankings.

The premium electric cars each lost two points on the publication's scale because they're still not available with automatic emergency braking (AEB). AEB was supposed to return before the end of 2016, but it hasn't been enabled yet.

"When we purchased our latest test car, we were assured automatic emergency braking would be enabled by the end of 2016. We've been waiting for this important safety feature, which is standard equipment on much cheaper cars," Jake Fisher, the director of Consumer Reports' auto test center, pointed out in an online post.

The publication points out AEB even comes standard on the Toyota Corolla. Consequently, the Model S now earns a score of 85 instead of 87. It's ranked third, behind the Lexus LS and the BMW 7 Series. The Model X's score drops to 56, which places it near the very bottom of its category.

Tesla promised to enable AEB as part of an over-the-air software update that will be released tomorrow. Consumer Reports will re-evaluate both models' scores when the feature is active again.

"We believe it would be morally wrong and counterproductive to our goal of improving consumer safety to release features before they're ready, and we believe our customers appreciate that," explained a Tesla spokesperson in a statement.

