Consumer Reports gives Tesla 'partial points' for auto braking

  • May 24, 2017, 9:42 am
  •         by Justin King

Overall scores for newer models remains lower than earlier versions because the updated braking system still does not work at highway speeds.

Consumer Reports has restored 'partial points' for the latest Tesla Model S and Model X after the vehicles received updated software that reenables automatic emergency braking (AEB).

The magazine last month lowered its scores for both vehicles after waiting around six months for Tesla to update software for its Autopilot 2.0 hardware, which temporarily disabled certain basic semi-autonomous safety technologies.

The second-generation Autopilot system coincided with a shift away from an off-the-shelf AEB technology supplied by Mobileye. Newer vehicles have all the cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors needed to implement emergency braking, however Tesla apparently required more time to develop and validate the necessary software system in-house.

"Despite the restored points, the Overall Scores for newer versions of Model S and Model X vehicles remain lower than earlier versions because the updated braking system doesn't work at highway speeds," Consumer Reports says. "Once the models have AEB operational at higher speeds, CR testers will reconsider the scores."

The magazine has criticized Tesla for allegedly rolling out different updates to some customers, leaving some vehicles without low-speed AEB technology until May 11 -- several weeks after the feature arrived for other vehicles.

It is unclear if high-speed AEB will be added in Tesla's forthcoming Autopilot software update, expected to be released in June.

Shelby shows wide-bodied Ford Mustang

American tuner Shelby has released its first concept in a decade. It's a wide-bodied, 750-horsepower version of the Super Snake built to explore the Ford Mustang's handling capacity. It's still a concept, but it will spawn a production model before the end of the year.   

 32m

Mercedes, Renault develop new engines

Mercedes-Benz and industrial partner Renault-Nissan are co-developing a new family of four-cylinder engines, according to Autocar. Called M282 internally, the 1.2- and 1.4-liter units will debut under the hood of Mercedes next compacts.   

 1h

Skip Barber Racing School files for bankruptcy

Skip Barber Racing School -- one of the best-known racing schools in the country -- has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a New York court. The company's liabilities are estimated at between $10 and $50 million.   

 2h

Hotter Jaguar XE to take on BMW M3?

Jaguar is allegedly building a hotter, 550-horsepower version of the XE aimed right at the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63. Powered by a supercharged V8, the model might make its debut this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show.   

 3h

Uber could owe NYC drivers $45 million

Uber has admitted it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City for two and a half years by calculating its commission before taxes and fees were factored in. The company might need to pay back at least $45 million, according to Reuters, which represents about $900 per driver.   

 4h

Workhorse wants to sell the W-15 to the public

The gasoline-electric Workhorse W-15 pickup is fleet-only for the time being. However, a post on the company's official Twitter account suggests it's building a variant of the truck for regular consumers.   

 5h

Roger Moore dies at 89

Actor Sir Roger Moore passed away at 89 after a short battle with cancer, according to a statement published by his family. Moore is best remembered as the third actor to play James Bond.   

 6h

Geely purchases stake in Proton, Lotus

Volvo parent company Geely has agreed to purchase a 49.9 percent stake in Proton, the Malaysian automaker that owns Lotus. The company also bought 51 percent of Lotus. "We aim to unleash the full potential of Lotus Cars and bring it into a new phase of development, thanks to our experience accumulated through Volvo Cars' revitalization," said Geely CFO Daniel Donghui Li in a statement.   http://bit.ly/2rOUd3g

 8h

Americans don't trust ridesharing companies to build autonomous cars

In the US, tech giants such as Apple and Google are trusted more than automakers to build autonomous vehicles, according to an Inrix study.   http://bit.ly/2reB264

 17h

VW sold $26B worth of cheating diesels in France, watchdog claims

The Le Monde report suggests VW could face more steep fines as global regulators continue to pursue enforcement actions over diesel 'defeat devices.'   http://cnb.cx/2retVup

 17h