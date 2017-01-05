Consumer Reports gives Tesla 'partial points' for auto braking

Overall scores for newer models remains lower than earlier versions because the updated braking system still does not work at highway speeds.

Consumer Reports has restored 'partial points' for the latest Tesla Model S and Model X after the vehicles received updated software that reenables automatic emergency braking (AEB).

The magazine last month lowered its scores for both vehicles after waiting around six months for Tesla to update software for its Autopilot 2.0 hardware, which temporarily disabled certain basic semi-autonomous safety technologies.

The second-generation Autopilot system coincided with a shift away from an off-the-shelf AEB technology supplied by Mobileye. Newer vehicles have all the cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors needed to implement emergency braking, however Tesla apparently required more time to develop and validate the necessary software system in-house.

"Despite the restored points, the Overall Scores for newer versions of Model S and Model X vehicles remain lower than earlier versions because the updated braking system doesn't work at highway speeds," Consumer Reports says. "Once the models have AEB operational at higher speeds, CR testers will reconsider the scores."

The magazine has criticized Tesla for allegedly rolling out different updates to some customers, leaving some vehicles without low-speed AEB technology until May 11 -- several weeks after the feature arrived for other vehicles.

It is unclear if high-speed AEB will be added in Tesla's forthcoming Autopilot software update, expected to be released in June.