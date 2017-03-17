Corvette Carbon 65 Edition gets lots of carbon fiber

The limited-edition model celebrates the 65th anniversary of the Corvette.

General Motors has introduced the Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition for the 2018 model year.Materials scientists were still a few years away from transforming carbon fibers from lightbulb electrodes to a composite reinforcement when the first Corvette rolled off the assembly line in 1953. Modern GM designers embraced the lightweight material to celebrate the nameplate's 65th anniversary.Adding to a wide range of existing carbon upgrades, the Carbon 65 Edition extends the lightweight material to a new rear spoiler and quarter ducts. Other visible carbon elements include ground effects, a hood section and the roof or tonneau inserts.The theme continues inside, with a carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss composite trim. The car is available in an exclusive Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior hue, contrasting against blue accents including graphics and brake calipers.The Carbon 65 Edition will be limited to just 650 units, each fetching a $15,000 premium above the basic Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ.