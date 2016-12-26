By Justin King
Monday, Dec 26th, 2016 @ 3:51 pm
 
General Motors' rumored 6.2-liter dual-overhead cam V8 may have been confirmed in official paperwork.

An official service document, spotted by a Reddit user, listed a new 'LT5' engine with the description "6.2L, SIDI, DOHC, BBT, ALUM" alongside a code indicating it will be a Corvette exclusive, according to details posted by The Drive before the PDF was removed.

This is the second leak surrounding a resurrected LT5 V8. The first indication surfaced in July when GM racing partner Katech briefly had a website page titled "C8 Corvette ZR1/Zora LT5."

The original LT5 was developed by Lotus Engineering and manufactured by Mercury Marine for the C4-generation ZR-1. Arriving for the 1990 model year, it eventually delivered over 400 horsepower and implemented quad overhead cams instead of a pushrod system.

The Drive points out that the current Corvette's engines -- the naturally aspirated LT1 and supercharged LT4 -- are still listed in the model lineup for the 2018 model year. The LT5's presence as a third Corvette engine for 2018 is viewed as evidence that it will be arriving in the next-generation mid-engine C8 (pictured), though the C7 ZL1 is also considered a potential candidate.

