This is the second leak surrounding a resurrected LT5 V8. The first indication surfaced in July when GM racing partner Katech briefly had a website page titled "C8 Corvette ZR1/Zora LT5."
The original LT5 was developed by Lotus Engineering and manufactured by Mercury Marine for the C4-generation ZR-1. Arriving for the 1990 model year, it eventually delivered over 400 horsepower and implemented quad overhead cams instead of a pushrod system.
The Drive points out that the current Corvette's engines -- the naturally aspirated LT1 and supercharged LT4 -- are still listed in the model lineup for the 2018 model year. The LT5's presence as a third Corvette engine for 2018 is viewed as evidence that it will be arriving in the next-generation mid-engine C8 (pictured), though the C7 ZL1 is also considered a potential candidate.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>