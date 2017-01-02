Cosworth to build 6.5L V12 for Aston Martin AM-RB 001

The high-revving engine will be naturally aspirated and capable of achieving a 1:1 ratio of horsepower per kilogram.

Aston Martin has announced a few more bits of technical information surrounding the upcoming AM-RB 001

A list of technical partners confirms that Cosworth will build its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, a high-revving engine that will help the car achieve its 1:1 power-to-weight ratio of one horsepower per kilogram. Electric power will also assist, thanks to a hybrid battery system supplied by Croatia-based Rimac.

Red Bull Advanced Technologies has partnered with Ricardo to design and build a custom seven-speed paddle-shift transmission. Like all of the car's components, the gearbox will be designed with a focus on weight minimization.

Composites experts at Multimatic will build the 001's featherweight carbon-fiber MonoCell chassis. The Canadian company has worked on Aston Martin's One-77 and Vulcan, along with the new Ford GT.

"Making the AM-RB 001 presents huge challenges," says Aston Martin chief special operations officer. "It's a real test of everyone involved, but that's as it should be, for we're genuinely raising the bar with this car."

Only 150 street-legal examples will be built, followed by 25 track-only variants. The first units are due to arrive sometime in 2019.

The AM-RB 001 will make its first auto show appearance this week in Toronto.

