Cosworth to build 6.5L V12 for Aston Martin AM-RB 001

  • Updated February 15, 2017, 10:45 am
  •         by Justin King

The high-revving engine will be naturally aspirated and capable of achieving a 1:1 ratio of horsepower per kilogram.

Aston Martin has announced a few more bits of technical information surrounding the upcoming AM-RB 001.

A list of technical partners confirms that Cosworth will build its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, a high-revving engine that will help the car achieve its 1:1 power-to-weight ratio of one horsepower per kilogram. Electric power will also assist, thanks to a hybrid battery system supplied by Croatia-based Rimac.

Red Bull Advanced Technologies has partnered with Ricardo to design and build a custom seven-speed paddle-shift transmission. Like all of the car's components, the gearbox will be designed with a focus on weight minimization.

Composites experts at Multimatic will build the 001's featherweight carbon-fiber MonoCell chassis. The Canadian company has worked on Aston Martin's One-77 and Vulcan, along with the new Ford GT.

"Making the AM-RB 001 presents huge challenges," says Aston Martin chief special operations officer. "It's a real test of everyone involved, but that's as it should be, for we're genuinely raising the bar with this car."

RELATED CARS
2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe
2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
2016 Aston Martin Rapide S
2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT Volante

Only 150 street-legal examples will be built, followed by 25 track-only variants. The first units are due to arrive sometime in 2019.

The AM-RB 001 will make its first auto show appearance this week in Toronto.

  

Now

Opel to go EV-only?

The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May.   http://bit.ly/2kJiowm

 5h

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?

Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder.   http://bit.ly/2kJosF9

 5h

Renault-Alpine sports car to debut today

Renault will introduce the first Alpine sports car of the 21st century today. The mid-engined coupe will compete in the same segment as the Porsche 718 Cayman.   

 6h

Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

Mazda is recalling 173,000 examples of the 2 and the 3 over seats that can break. The problem affects the 2011 Mazda2, and Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011.    

 7h

Jaguar, Shell launch in-car gas payment

Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay.   

 7h

Jaguar updates XE for 2018

Jaguar has updated the XE for the 2018 model year. The 3 Series-fighting sedan's entry-level engine is now a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 247 horsepower. A new XE S variant ups the ante with a supercharged 380-horsepower V6 borrowed from the F-Type. Additional tech features -- most of them optional -- round out the list of updates.   

 8h

Hyundai prices Ioniq

Hyundai has released pricing information for the Ioniq. The hybrid model starts at $23,035, a figure that makes it $2,000 cheaper than a Prius, while the all-electric variant stickers for $30,035.   

 9h

Lamborghini recalls Aventador to prevent fuel fires

In some cases, liquid fuel can reach the EVAP system purge valves and contact hot exhaust components. The problem is said to be particularly concerning if the vehicle is equipped with aftermarket exhaust components.   

 20h

Dubai tests autonomous drone taxi

The single-passenger Ehang 184 can allegedly fly at speeds up to 60 mph and reach up to 1,000 feet in altitude, but flights are limited to short runs of 30 minutes or less.   http://bit.ly/2kHoPji

 20h

Pagani shows Huayra Roadster

Aside from the open top, the Roadster has received unique taillights and a new rear diffuser.   http://bit.ly/2kPXaiS

 22h