Crash test pits '98 Toyota Corolla against 2015 edition [Video]

  • May 16, 2017, 5:23 pm
  • May 16, 2017, 5:23 pm
  •         by Justin King

Fatality rates are four times higher in an older vehicle, according to Australia and New Zealand's ANCAP safety advocate.

Breaking from a focus on marginal safety improvements from year to year, a recent automotive crash test highlights the vast gap that has grown over nearly two decades.

To demonstrate the relative dangers of older vehicles, Australia and New Zealand's independent vehicle safety advocate, ANCAP, launched a 2015 Toyota Corolla across a test track for a game of chicken against its 1998-model-year predecessor.

The dummy driver in the 2015 Corolla appears to be well protected in a cushion of airbags as the car's front structure absorbs the impact, minimizing intrusion into the cabin.

The 1998 Corolla's front end collapsed in the impact, but without absorbing enough energy to prevent significant intrusion into the cockpit. The driver's head struck both the steering wheel and the dash, while the seat collapsed. A human in a similar position would likely face severe head, chest and leg injuries.

"The person in this probably wouldn't survive," says AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety performed a similar demonstration last year, showing how the cheapest car in Mexico held up in a head-on collision against the cheapest car in the US. The Mexican car was a Nissan 'Tsuru', essentially the third-generation Sentra that remained mostly unchanged in Mexico since 1992 due to lax safety laws.

RELATED CARS
2017 Toyota Camry
2017 Toyota Prius v
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Sequoia
2017 Toyota 4Runner
2017 Toyota Mirai
2017 Toyota Tacoma
2017 Toyota Avalon
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

The Tsuru is finally being put to rest this month after a 25-year production run, thanks to new safety regulations in Mexico.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate

Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports.   http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd

 2h

Exomotive unleashes Miata-based buggy

Exomotive wants Miata owners to go off-road. The American company offers a kit that bundles all the parts required to turn a first- or second-generation Mazda Miata into a buggy with over a foot of ground clearance.   http://bit.ly/2rlQREM

 6h

Karma Revero on its way to showrooms

The first examples of the Karma Revero are headed to showrooms. Born from the ashes of the Fisker Karma, the plug-in hybrid sedan carries a base price of $130,000 before incentives are factored in.   

 7h

Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?

The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.   

 8h

LS2-powered BMW 2 Series is happy sideways

A tuning shop in Latvia has built a V8-powered BMW 2 Series for a Qatari racing team. Named F22 Eurofighter, the coupe uses a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin and tuned to make 820 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2rltSd2

 9h

BMW to install 100 EV charging stations in Seattle

BMW's ReachNow division will install 100 electric vehicle charging stations across Seattle, Washington. The first 20 stations were installed at the Woodland Park Zoo. The plan aims to more than double the number of fast-charging stations in Seattle.   

 10h

This is the last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Rolls-Royce has ended production of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. The final example is a one-off model with a special paint job, according to Motor1. It's for sale in Saudi Arabia for the princely sum of roughly $500,000.   

 11h

BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support

A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos. It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable. The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production.   http://lego.build/2qLXp2G

 12h

BMW Z4 successor won't get Z5 name

One of BMW's top executives has revealed the company's next roadster won't be called Z5. "There's no such thing [as a Z5]," said BMW Americas boss Ludwig Willisch in an interview with AutoGuide. Instead, the model will likely retain the Z4 nameplate.   

 13h

New French president gets DS 7 Crossback

Peugeot's DS division has built a 7 Crossback specifically for Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year old French president. It gets a handful of minor aesthetic updates like specific emblems on both ends, and odds are it's like fitted with some kind of armor.   

 14h