Daihatsu creates a pair of retro beach cruisers

The duo were unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon this weekend.

Daihatsu made a strong showing at the Tokyo Auto Salon this weekend with eleven show cars, including a pair of fun-looking beach cruisers.

Perhaps the Toyota subsidiary doesn't have as difficult a time cramming more cars into their floor space because their business is almost exclusively kei cars, supercompacts with strict dimensional and displacement standards exclusive to the Japanese market. However, in an effort to maximize space in a limited footprint, the result is that many kei cars end up looking like identical rolling boxes.

That's where the Beach Cruisin' versions of two Daihatsu compacts come in. The first is a small van with sliding rear doors that harkens back to the days of the microbus. The name — we kid you not — is the Daihatsu Move Canbus, which sounds more like something the occupants would be smoking than an actual car. With actual chrome bumpers, dog-dish hubcaps and whitewall tires, adorably retro, and is exactly the type of vehicle VW should be building.

The second, based on the Daihatsu Boon, is perhaps less distinctive but notable for having many of its exterior surfaces — like the bumpers C-pillars and roof — finished in wood. Both cars are painted in a light blue that evokes the sunny skies inspiring a relaxing trip to the beach.

Daihatsu says these are concepts, so there's no word on whether they'd actually see production, but given Japan's love for all things retro, we wouldn't be surprised if similar aftermarket kits appeared on the market soon.