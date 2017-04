Daimler, Bosch join forces to develop urban autonomous vehicles

The companies want to bring Level 4- and Level 5-capable driving to urban roads by the beginning of the next decade.

Daimler and Bosch have announced a joint development project for autonomous driving technology.The German automaker and supplier believe they can bring fully automated (SAE Level 4) and completely driverless (Level 5) vehicles to urban roads by the beginning of the next decade.Engineers from both companies will collaborate on software and algorithms for an autonomous driving system, merging their respective areas of expertise to help accelerate development."The prime objective of the project is to achieve the production-ready development of a driving system which will allow cars to drive fully autonomously in the city," the companies said in a statement. "The idea behind it is that the vehicle should come to the driver rather than the other way round."Images accompanying the announcement show Mercedes-Benz' F 015 Luxury in Motion concept, along with smaller two-seat cars and larger buses. Daimler previously announced plans to partner with Uber for a fleet of autonomous ride-hailing vehicles, aligning with the same vision that appears to have inspired the collaboration with Bosch.