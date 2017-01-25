Dana hints at solid axles for Ford Bronco

  • Updated January 25, 2017, 3:16 pm
  •         by Justin King

Ford is keeping official details under wraps until closer to launch.

The next Ford Bronco will reportedly deliver more than a skin-deep off-road rivalry against the Jeep Wrangler.

An investor presentation spotted by Automotive News claims Dana won bidding for the driveline components on both the resurrected Bronco and the next-generation Ranger. Both vehicles will be outfitted with "front and rear axles featuring our latest AdvanTEK gear technology."


AdvanTEK is typically used for solid axle designs, such as the M44 front and rear axles used on the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Ford is keeping official details under wraps until closer to launch, but a spokesperson told AN the Bronco will "meet the needs of our most demanding off-road enthusiasts."

The Bronco integrated solid axles before the model was retired and Ford switched its focus to on-road comfort for its mainstream SUVs and crossovers.

To be clear, Dana's reference to AdvanTEK gear technology is not an explicit confirmation of solid axles for the new Bronco. Though the Wrangler's sold AdvanTEK axles may be the best known in consumer automotive products, Dana has produced at least three other AdvanTEK systems for independent front suspension designs.

  

