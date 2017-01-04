December and 2016 year-end sales: Retail slumps despite record numbers [Updated & Final]

Retail sales may be down, but overall deliveries were up in 2016.

With all brands reporting, the industry rode a last-minute surge to victory and beat analyst projections. Sound familiar?



2016 U.S. auto sales totaled 17,539,052--beating out 2015 by just a hair.



GM and FCA were our first two reporting Wednesday morning. General Motors' four brands all finished up for the month of December, but only Buick reported a year-end increase compared to 2015.



The picture at FCA is a bit murkier. Ram and Jeep finished the year up, but only the former was able to eke out an increase over December, 2015. If Jeep can regain the momentum it had earlier in 2016, it could conceivably clear the one-million-unit hurdle in 2017.



It's also worth noting that Ram came very, very close to upsetting GMC in total 2016 sales.



Nissan has reported in with its usual absence of fanfare, but for once the lack of drama seems appropriate. The core Nissan brand finished up for the month of December and for 2016 overall, as did Infiniti. Armada and Titan both had strong Decembers, but there's not much else significant to report from this camp.



Toyota has also reported in, giving us our first luxury finisher for 2016 in Lexus. The upscale division had a bit of a ho-hum finish, but managed to book more than 331,000 sales for the year. BMW ended the year down with a total volume of 313,174 units, putting it behind Lexus for certain. Mercedes-Benz is the champ, with a total volume of more than 340,000 units. That was actually down a hair from last year's total, but thanks to BMW's 9.5-percent drop, it was more than enough to maintain the lead.



Before we move on from Toyota, we'd like to note that, thanks to Toyota's rather ambiguous reporting, we've had to go ahead and strike Scion from our sales stories a month early. Say "sayonara" to the little brand that couldn't.



Volkswagen appears to have recovered quite a bit from its post-Dieselgate doldrums, reporting a decent bump in December and finally replacing some of the volume lost over the first half of 2016.



Mazda, on the other hand, continued its funk, finishing off slightly from its final month of 2015 and down for the year overall.



Jaguar Land Rover set a combined record for the brands. Jaguar's new XE and F-Pace added significant volume, making the latter the British luxury car brand's highest-volume model.



With Volvo in the books, that's it for our 2016 sales updates. Onward to 2017.



December year-over-year:

- Acura up 1.9%, 17,148

- Alfa down 7.0%, 52

- Audi up 13.7%, 23,195

- Bentley down 29.9%, 407

- BMW down 5.2%, 32,835

- Buick up 2.8%, 21,288

- Cadillac up 3.2%, 21,446

- Chevrolet up 12.8%, 212,959

- Chrysler down 32%, 16,776

- Dodge down 21%, 36,329

- Fiat down 54%, 2,606

- Ford down 0.6%, 227,063

- Genesis new, 1,733

- GMC up 5.8%, 63,415

- Honda up 6.9%, 143,329

- Hyundai down 1.6%, 62,503

- Infiniti up 20.6%, 18,198

- Jaguar up 259%, 4,294

- Jeep down 6.0%, 83,159

- Kia flat, 54,353

- *Lamborghini up 1.2%, 86

- Land Rover down 2.0%, 8,279

- Lexus down 0.5%, 41,182

- Lincoln up 17.8%, 12,791

- Maserati up 58.5%, 1,694

- Mazda down 1.8%, 28,754

- **Mercedes-Benz down 6.4%, 32,011

- MINI down 7.0%, 4,658

- Mitsubishi down 6.4%, 7,383

- Nissan up 8.3%, 134,545

- Porsche up 2.0%, 4,015

- Ram up 10%, 53,597

- smart up 77.3%, 1,186

- Subaru up 12.3%, 63,177

- *Tesla up 4.4%, 2,250

- Toyota up 2.6%, 202,047

- Volkswagen up 20.3%, 37,229

- Volvo up 8.4%, 10,129



2016 year-end:

- Acura down 8.9%, 161,360

- Alfa down 22%, 516

- Audi up 4.0%, 210,213

- Bentley down 3.9%, 2,581

- BMW down 9.5%, 313,174

- Buick up 2.9%, 229,631

- Cadillac down 3.0%, 170,006

- Chevrolet down 1.4%, 2,096,510

- Chrysler down 27%, 231,972

- Dodge down 4.0%, 506,858

- Fiat down 24%, 32,742

- Ford down 0.4%, 2,502,973

- Genesis new, 6,948

- GMC down 2.2%, 546,628

- Honda up 4.8%, 1,476,582

- Hyundai up 1.7%, 775,005

- Infiniti up 3.6%, 138,239

- Jaguar up 116%, 31,243

- Jeep up 6.0%, 926,376

- Kia up 3.5%, 647,598

- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 1,032

- Land Rover up 5%, 73,861

- Lexus down 3.9%, 331,228

- Lincoln up 10.4%, 111,724

- Maserati up 7.2%, 12,534

- Mazda down 6.7%, 297,773

- **Mercedes-Benz down 0.8%, 340,237

- MINI down 11.1%, 52,030

- Mitsubishi up 1.0%, 96,267

- Nissan up 5.5%, 1,426,130

- Porsche up 4.9%, 54,280

- Ram up 11%, 545,851

- smart down 17%, 6,211

- Subaru up 5.6%, 615,132

- *Tesla up 5.4%, 26,725

- Toyota down 1.7%, 2,118,402

- Volkswagen down 7.6%, 322,948

- Volvo up 18.1%, 82,724



*Based on estimates from Automotive News.

** NOT including Sprinter

Note that last month's highlights and lowlights listed below are merely a selection of some of the month's bigger movers.



Highlights (sales up > 40%)

Nissan Titan, up 331.8% to 4,396

Nissan Armada, up 114% to 2,474

Volkswagen Passat, up 101.4%, 7,241

Honda HR-V, up 90.7% to 9,034

GMC Acadia, up 67.8% to 12,189

Toyota Sequoia, up 56,4% to 1,575

Chevrolet Trax, up 50.4% to 8,007





Lowlights (sales down > 30%)

Fiat 500X, down 76% to 843

Lexus GS, down 61.3% to 1,325

Buick Regal, down 49.1% to 1,309

Acura ILX, down 44.9% to 1,079

Volkswagen CC, down 40.9% to 374

Jeep Patriot, down 37% to 7,809



