Other highlights from the report include the expectation that December sales will just barely outpace those of a year ago, largely thanks to struggling sales of sedans.
The report also says that retail sales will finish down vs. a year ago, meaning the year's improvement comes entirely from the fleet side.
Also of note is the spike in incentive spending. Average incentives per unit averaged $4,000 in November, and December's figure is expected to be higher as dealers push to move excess inventory before year-end.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>