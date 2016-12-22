By Byron Hurd
Thursday, Dec 22nd, 2016 @ 2:20 pm
 
With several manufacturers already reporting December highlights, industry analysts say the month's sales will cap off a record year despite some declines in key metrics.

A report today from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive is calling for total 2016 sales to edge out those from 2015 by just a few thousand units, ending the year with a total of roughly 17.5 million.

Other highlights from the report include the expectation that December sales will just barely outpace those of a year ago, largely thanks to struggling sales of sedans.

The report also says that retail sales will finish down vs. a year ago, meaning the year's improvement comes entirely from the fleet side.

Also of note is the spike in incentive spending. Average incentives per unit averaged $4,000 in November, and December's figure is expected to be higher as dealers push to move excess inventory before year-end.




Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>

  

LeftLane

Register

  • LeftLane

    Copyright © 2005 - 2016 MNM Media, LLC.
    All rights reserved.