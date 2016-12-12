Delphi to launch self-driving pilot program in U.S.

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 6:09 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Delphi hopes its self-driving tech will be ready by 2022.

Component and tech supplier Delphi has announced plans to launch an Uber-style ride-hailing service that employs autonomous vehicles in the United States and in Europe.


The yet-unnamed pilot program will be similar to the one Delphi launched earlier this year on the streets of Singapore. That means cars fitted with the supplier's autonomous driving software will follow a pre-programmed loop established in a major city. The program will help engineers gather data about how self-driving cars operate in different traffic conditions.

A member of Delphi's staff will initially come along for the ride to take notes and take over in the event of an emergency, according to industry trade journal Automotive News. The company expects the cars will be able to operate without any human intervention in 2019, and it will formally launch its ride-hailing program in 2022.

Making self-driving cars a reality required inking deals with big names in the auto and tech industries. Mobileye provides Delphi with obstacle detection software, Intel makes the computer chip that tells the car what to do, and Quanergy Systems is responsible for the lidar. The radars and cameras are manufactured by Delphi.

The program will be established in a major U.S. city, and in a major European city. The identify of both will be revealed in the coming weeks.

  

