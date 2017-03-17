Despite Trump White House, cleaner cars are coming

  • Updated March 24, 2017, 9:49 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The drumbeat for cleaner cars is only getting stronger.

Last week President Donald Trump announced that his administration would extend the review period for the EPA's 2022-2025 fuel economy guidelines by about a year, causing concern over a backslide in vehicle emissions. However, some industry analysts believe cleaner tailpipes are all but inevitable, despite Trump's ruling.


Industry experts concede the Trump administration will likely delay the adoption of more stringent tailpipe regulations, but a total rollback is seen as doubtful. "I don't think we're going to see a rollback," Kristin Dziczek, director of the Center for Automotive Research's labor and industry group, told Reuters. "At most, I think we may see a slowing of the timetable."

Although the Trump administration might soften emission rules in the U.S., more stringent requirements are being put into place in Europe and China, so further development will be need regardless. And if the U.S. remains a step or two behind those global standards, automakers could choose to invest their money elsewhere.

It also remains to be seen how much weight EPA requirements actually carry. The rapid development of green technology could ultimately render EPA requirements a moot point. Moreover, buyers have come to expect better fuel economy from newer vehicles (even with low gas prices), so consumer sentiment might have a greater sway over automakers.

Fuel economy standards that cover 2022-2025 are expected to be completed by April 2018.

Now

Toyota taps India for Lexus expansion

Toyota is expanding the presence of its Lexus brand by entering the Indian market. The effort to gain traction with wealthy Indians will be spearheaded by two SUVs and a sedan, Automotive News reports, as the company moves to compete with established German luxury automakers.    http://bit.ly/2odPuG1

 26m

Switzerland's Tesla S fighter takes shape

A Swiss company named Elextra is moving forward with the development of a luxurious electric sedan. The Lamborghini-esque four-door will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds, according to the company.   http://bit.ly/2njeNIU

 5h

Next-gen Dacia Duster to debut in Frankfurt?

The second generation of the hot-selling Dacia Duster will greet the public for the first time this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show, according to a recent report. The new model will ride on an evolution of its predecessor's platform.   http://bit.ly/2njjXoh

 6h

Tuner builds 405-hp Abarth 500

A German tuner named Pogea Racing has developed an Abarth 500 with 405 horsepower under the hood. The hottest of all Fiat hatches hits 62 mph from a stop in 4.1 seconds. Just five examples will be built.    

 7h

Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints

A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators.   http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj

 7h

Porsche employees receive nearly $10,000 bonus

Porsche enjoys one of the fattest profit margins in the industry. It's sharing the love by giving about 21,000 of its employees a €9,111 (roughly $9,800) bonus this year.   

 8h

VW-owned SEAT confirms flagship SUV

Volkswagen's Spanish SEAT division has confirmed plans to introduce a flagship SUV next year. Built in Wolfsburg, the model will be closely related to the U.S.-spec 2018 Tiguan.   http://bit.ly/2obBP24

 9h

Skoda previews Kodiaq Coupe

Skoda has released a dark teaser shot to preview an upcoming concept named Vision E. The rakish silhouette suggests the show car is a so-called coupe variant of the Kodiaq SUV. The Vision E is expected to debut next month at the Shanghai Auto Show.   

 9h

Dodge Demon teased for the 11th time

Dodge has released the 11th Demon teaser. This week, we learn the coupe features a TransBrake system that locks up the transmission's output shaft for faster launches.    

 10h

Bentley Bentayga ends up in FL scrapyard

A Bentley Bentayga worth over a quarter of a million dollars is sitting in a Florida junkyard. Jalopnik reports the SUV was stolen and the owner was paid out before it was recovered, so it received a salvage title. Bidding currently stands at $112,000.   http://bit.ly/2obpmLG

 11h