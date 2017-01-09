Detroit LIVE: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

The new big two-door will debut in Detroit in January.

We've known the details of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe for some time now, but now we have our first live photos from the floor here in Detroit.

With the new sedan and wagon already in circulation, Mercedes is capping off the lineup with the new two-door. Longer, wider and a bit taller than before, it sports a somewhat more sedan-like figure than the outgoing generation.

Even so, the E-Class Coupe's established proportions still come through in the new model's design. The long hood, prominent tri-star emblem on the grille and high rear/stretched greenhouse incorporating frameless windows all carry over.

Unlike the sedan, the E-Class Coupe starts with the E400 model. That means the E-Class Sedan's two-liter, turbocharged four cylinder is not available here.

Instead, the base model (available in both rear-wheel-drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive) comes standard with a 329-horsepower, biturbo 3.0L V6. Thanks to the dual turbochargers, it also boasts a substantial 354lb-ft of torque.

Also standard on all E Coupe models is a lowered suspension with selective damping. Those who want a more flexible setup can opt for an air suspension which integrates with the Coupe's "Dynamic Select" drive mode toggle.

Dynamic Select allows the driver to choose between "Comfort," "ECO," "Sport," "Sport +" and "Individual" modes. In addition to altering the characteristics of the air suspension, Dynamic Select will also adjust transmission shift points, throttle response and the state of the auto start/stop feature.

Like the E-Class Sedan and Wagon, the Coupe can be equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It goes without saying that a whole host of other comfort and convenience features are available, from massaging and air-conditioned seats to an available mBrace on-board Concierge service.

Live photos by Brian Williams.