Detroit: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

New nameplate marks the U.S. debut of the Qashqai.

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2017 Rogue Sport at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. For the first time, the crossover sold overseas as the Nissan Qashqai will be available in the United States.

It should come as no surprise then that the Nissan Rogue Sport is not simply a new trim level for Nissan's existing compact Rogue, but an entirely separate model riding on a shorter wheelbase and packing a completely different powertrain.

The Rogue Sport will essentially split the difference between the tiny Nissan Juke and the aforementioned larger sibling. Its wheelbase is roughly two-and-a-half inches shorter than the larger Rogue's and its overall length is more than a foot shorter.

Unlike the larger Rogue, the Rogue Sport shares its greasy parts with the compact Nissan Sentra. That means you get a 2.0L, four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 147lb-ft of torque mated to a continuously-variable transmission (CVT).

On the flip side, however, the Rogue Sport boasts a more sophisticated suspension than what you'll often find in some smaller crossovers. While the front strut setup is fairly conventional, the Rogue Sport has a multi-link independent rear suspension rather than a twist-beam.

The Rogue Sport will also benefit from feature content more in-line with its big brother, boasting similar standard equipment and a nearly identical gap between each trim level. Only a few luxury features--such as seat/mirror memory--are absent from the basic trim grades (packages are available for each). All-wheel-drive is available on every trim for those who need the versatility.

We expect more details (including pricing) closer to the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport's on-sale date later this year. Stay tuned for live photos from the floor in Detroit.