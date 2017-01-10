Detroit 2017: The complete roundup

Step inside for a recap of this year's Detroit Auto Show.

There are years when Detroit is over-shadowed by the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean we should strike it off the auto show circuit entirely. This year, auto manufacturers from all over globe traveled to the nation's Motor City to introduce a diverse selection of new production-bound models and concepts.Miss any of the action in the Cobo Center? Read on for a recap of this year's highlights.The all-new Chevrolet Traverse features a boxier design than the outgoing model. Along with a longer wheelbase, the new look clears up more space for both passengers and gear in the cabin. Its front end unmistakably falls in line with the Bowtie's newest design language.More changes are found under the hood, where the Traverse surfs the industry's downsizing wave. Buyers can select a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 255 horsepower and a solid 295 pound-feet of torque. The outgoing model's naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter V6 carries over with minor revisions for when there's no replacement for displacement.The Stinger is Kia's attempt at ending European dominance in the sports sedan segment. Aimed right at the BMW 3 Series, it rides on a rear-wheel drive platform and it's available with a torque vectoring system. Engine options include a 2.0-liter turbo four rated at 255 horsepower, and a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 tuned to produce 365 horses.Performance and handling are only part of the story. Even if it had an air-cooled flat-twin under the hood and Twinkie-filled shock absorbers, the Stinger would stand out as the most stylish car Kia has ever produced.The new, fifth-generation LS takes Lexus back to the days of building beautifully over-engineered flagship sedans. It swaps the outgoing model's V8 for a twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It's lower, longer, and wider than before, and Lexus promises it's much sportier to drive.The cabin blends features inspired by traditional Japanese culture with cutting-edge technology. For example, the reclining rear seats are heated, cooled, and they can give the occupants a Shiatsu massage.The V-Motion concept was built to preview Nissan's next design language. Building on the Maxima stylish looks, it's characterized by a long hood, steeply-raked A-pillars, a fast-sloping roof line, and a short deck lid.The suicide doors won't reach production until Nissan decides to lure Rolls-Royce customers, but we expect the next-generation Altima will borrow more than a few styling cues from the V-Motion 2.0.The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is yet another concept that previews the Bus of the 21st century. This one is entirely electric, and it's capable of driving itself. The retro-inspired design unmistakably pays homage to the original, Beetle-based Bus introduced in 1950. However, it hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat, which is about 57 seconds faster than the model that inspired it.Three's the charm, and we hear the I.D. Buzz is the design study that will finally spawn a production model. It will ride on Volkswagen's upcoming MEB platform when it arrives as part of Volkswagen's EV offensive in 2021.Here is a full list of the cars that debuted in Detroit yesterday: