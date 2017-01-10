Detroit LIVE: 2018 Audi SQ5

Audi has unveiled a new version of its SQ5 in Detroit.

Audi has introduced a redesigned version of its sporty SQ5 crossover at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The 2018 SQ5 features revised styling inspired by the larger Q7 utility vehicle. Up front that means more purposeful headlights with a sculpted hood that better reflects the SUV's muscularity. In order to differentiate the SQ5 from regular Q5 models, the performance model features a platinum gray version of Audi's Singleframe grille, aluminum side mirrors and a roof spoiler.

Inside the 2018 SQ5 gets a tech boost that includes Audi's latest MMI infotainment system with handwriting recognition, an optional virtual cockpit display, head-up display and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Under hood the 2018 SQ5 receives an all-new 3.0L TFSI V6 engine that produces 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. All SQ5 models come equipped with quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi says the 2018 SQ5 can scoot from 0-60 in 5.1 seconds.

The 2018 SQ5 uses a new suspension design that promises more precise handling and a more comfortable ride. For those seeking an even sportier driving experience, Audi is offering a new S sport package that includes, for the first time, a sport adaptive air suspension. That air suspension has a wide range of settings, from an auto mode that lowers the car by 30mm to a lift mode that raises the car for surface that require more ground clearance.

The 2018 Audi SQ5 is available with a full safety suite that includes adaptive cruise control with stop & go, automatic braking and blind spot monitoring.

The 2018 Audi SQ5 will arrive in deal showrooms this Spring. Pricing information will be announced closer to that market launch.

Live photos by Brian Williams.

  

