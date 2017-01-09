Detroit LIVE: 2018 Ford F-150 gets new look, diesel engine

The 2018 Ford F-150 will go on sale in the fall.

We now have live photos of the 2018 Ford F-150 from the floor of the Detroit Auto Show.

Some of the most important upgrades are found in the engine bay. Confirming long-standing rumors, the Blue Oval has announced its aluminum-bodied truck is finally available with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine. We know that the oil-burner shifts through a 10-speed automatic transmission, but additional technical details -- such as horsepower, torque, and fuel economy -- haven't been made public yet.

The 2018 F-150's base engine is a brand-new 3.3-liter V6 tuned to generate 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, figures that match the outgoing 3.5-liter unit. The pickup is also available with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, and a 5.0-liter V8. The three carry-over engines have been tweaked to deliver better fuel economy and more performance, though Ford isn't ready to reveal full specifications.

The 3.3-liter V6 retains a six-speed automatic transmission, but the F-150's other engines are bolted to a 10-speed automatic. A start/stop system is standard all across the lineup to keep fuel economy in check.

Visually, the F-150 receives a fresh twin-slat grille that stretches into a pair of new-look headlights, creating a look reminiscent of the bigger Super Duty pickups, and a redesigned front bumper that emphasizes the truck's width. An array of new wheel designs ranging from 17 to 22 inches round out the exterior updates.

Ford has upgraded the interior with two new interior colors named Dark Marsala and Navy Pier, respectively. Select trim levels are available with imitation carbon fiber trim on the dashboard.

The list of electronic driving aids has grown to include segment-exclusive features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection. Buyers can also order a 4G LTE modem that turns the truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot.

The 2018 Ford F-150 is scheduled to go on sale in the fall. Pricing information will be announced in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date. When it arrives, the first-ever diesel-powered F-150 will fight head-to-head against Ram's 1500 HFE, the pickup segment's efficiency champ.

Live photos by Brian Williams.