Detroit LIVE: 2018 Toyota Camry

Toyota's new midsize brings updated powertrain, improved dynamics.

The Toyota Camry has been a force in the midsize sedan segment for decades, and while it may lack the enthusiast credentials that many value, there's no denying its staying power.

Toyota's eighth-generation Camry arrives with what appear to be incremental improvements, but there's something to be said for not messing around with a successful formula.

While many in the industry have shifted away from larger-displacement, naturally aspirated engines, Toyota is sticking with them. The 2.5L four-cylinder and 3.5L V6 return (with revisions and upgrades) and yes, you'll still be able to get a Camry hybrid. The 2.5L engine is also paired to an all-new, eight-speed automatic transmission. But turbochargers? Move along. Nothing to see here.

Riding on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform, the new Camry promises to be more nimble, more comfortable and more rigid despite the fact that the car has grown. Toyota claims its engineers put a priority on dynamic performance--driving fun.

Inside, the new Camry receives Toyota's Entune 3 infotainment system, bringing with it Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, along with WiFi connectivity for up to five devices.

"The all-new 2018 Camry is, without a doubt, the most captivating mid-size sedan we've ever produced," said Bob Carter, Toyota senior vice president of automotive operations."

"It delivers on everything Camry owners have come to expect from America's best-selling car, and adds to it, jaw-dropping design, more advanced technology, cutting-edge safety systems, and stirring performance that raises it to an unparalleled level of excitement."

Look for the new Camry in showrooms starting this summer.

Live photos by Brian Williams.