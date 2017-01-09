Detroit LIVE: Audi Q8 concept

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 9:07 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Q8 concept previews a production model scheduled to debut next year.

Audi has traveled to the Detroit Auto Show to introduce a new concept named Q8. The sharply-styled design study previews a production model that's scheduled to debut next year.

The Q8 takes the form of a large, stylish SUV with a coupe-like roof line. Its front end wears a sharper evolution of Audi's design language characterized by a grille that's much wider than the one typically found on the company's current models. The grille adopts chromed vertical slats -- a surprisingly Maserati Levante-esque styling cue -- for the first time.

The rear end receives thin tail lamps and pronounced, vented haunches that hark back to the original Quattro coupe which won countless rally events in the 1980s. 23-inch alloy wheels add a finishing touch to the upscale look.

The cabin offers space for four passengers on individual seats and up to 22 cubic feet of trunk space. Virtually every knob, button, and switch on the dashboard has been replaced by touch-sensitive surfaces. Important information about the SUV and the outside world is displayed either on a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster or on a heads-up display.

Power is provided by a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain made up of a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine and a compact electric motor integrated into an eight-speed automatic transmission. The two power sources transfer 442 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, allowing the Q8 to hit 62 mph from a stop in 5.4 seconds. Alternatively, the SUV is capable of driving on electricity alone for 37 miles.

RELATED CARS
2017 Audi Q5
2017 Audi TT
2017 Audi TT Roadster
2017 Audi TTS Coupe
2017 Audi A7
2016 Audi S7
2017 Audi S8
2016 Audi allroad
2017 Audi SQ5
2017 Audi Q3

The Audi Q8 won't remain a concept for long, and our spies have already caught a toned-down version of it undergoing cold weather tests in Scandinavia.

Live images by Brian Williams.

RELATED CONTENT
Spied: 2018 Audi Q8
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h